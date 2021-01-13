Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Tecnoglass from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. DA Davidson raised Tecnoglass from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James downgraded Tecnoglass from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tecnoglass from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Tecnoglass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tecnoglass has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.58.

NASDAQ TGLS opened at $6.93 on Friday. Tecnoglass has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $8.13. The company has a market capitalization of $330.39 million, a P/E ratio of 46.20, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $103.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.49 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 1.89%. On average, research analysts expect that Tecnoglass will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

In other Tecnoglass news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of Tecnoglass stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $56,640.00. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 43.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 45,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 2.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 15.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 13,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

