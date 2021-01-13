Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Price Target Raised to $455.00

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $425.00 to $455.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Teleflex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Teleflex from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.27.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $397.06 on Monday. Teleflex has a 12 month low of $221.27 and a 12 month high of $414.72. The company has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $394.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $371.67.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $628.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.18 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teleflex will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.38, for a total value of $72,276.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,382.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 2,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total value of $1,107,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,133,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,919,165 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,674,581,000 after purchasing an additional 95,771 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 4.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,879 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $96,298,000 after acquiring an additional 12,787 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 43.0% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 171,950 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $58,535,000 after acquiring an additional 51,725 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 58.4% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 120,563 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $41,042,000 after acquiring an additional 44,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,939 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

