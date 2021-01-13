Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Short Interest Update

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a growth of 192.7% from the December 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of TELNY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.17. 30,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,752. The company has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.06 and its 200-day moving average is $16.43. Telenor ASA has a 52 week low of $12.61 and a 52 week high of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 4.97%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Telenor ASA will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on TELNY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telenor ASA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays upgraded Telenor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. HSBC upgraded Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

