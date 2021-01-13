Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) shares rose 5.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.94 and last traded at $0.88. Approximately 4,580,612 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 4,840,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.68.

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 30th. The company reported ($2.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by ($0.61).

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Teligent stock. Silverback Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC owned about 0.67% of Teligent as of its most recent SEC filing. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT)

Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company offers generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.

