TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Position Trimmed by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,337 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TU. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in TELUS by 57.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,185,064 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $241,456,000 after buying an additional 4,836,806 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TELUS by 13.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,425,258 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $258,682,000 after buying an additional 1,771,956 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in TELUS by 64.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,389,168 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $77,293,000 after buying an additional 1,725,986 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,962,917 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $167,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,718,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,222,000 after acquiring an additional 884,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

Get TELUS alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on TU. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of TELUS in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of TELUS from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of TELUS from $27.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TELUS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.88.

TU stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.64. The company had a trading volume of 963,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,655. TELUS Co. has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $21.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.37.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). TELUS had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.27%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.