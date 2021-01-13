Tendies (TEND) 24-Hour Volume Tops $46.63 Million

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One Tendies token can currently be purchased for $0.0541 or 0.00000143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tendies has traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar. Tendies has a market capitalization of $408,338.30 and $46.63 million worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 37.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00029700 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00108776 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00060809 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.66 or 0.00236980 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000660 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,037.22 or 0.87315938 BTC.

Tendies Token Profile

Tendies’ total supply is 7,947,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,547,404 tokens. Tendies’ official website is tendies.dev.

Buying and Selling Tendies

Tendies can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tendies should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tendies using one of the exchanges listed above.

