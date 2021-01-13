Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)’s share price was down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.86 and last traded at $10.91. Approximately 1,117,438 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 1,027,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.72.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TEN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Tenneco from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tenneco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tenneco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Tenneco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.70 and its 200 day moving average is $8.83. The company has a market capitalization of $666.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tenneco Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 254,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $2,781,385.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 424,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $4,675,396.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,310,193 shares of company stock worth $25,644,214. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Tenneco by 24.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Tenneco by 50.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tenneco by 132.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 304,888 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 173,785 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Tenneco by 146.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 145,257 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 86,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tenneco in the third quarter worth about $459,000. 66.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenneco Company Profile (NYSE:TEN)

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

