TENT (TENT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $316,612.00

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. TENT has a market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $316,612.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TENT has traded down 20.9% against the US dollar. One TENT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0347 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00029832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00107958 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00062962 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.68 or 0.00240420 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000665 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,619.42 or 0.87451000 BTC.

TENT Profile

TENT’s total supply is 31,791,360 coins and its circulating supply is 31,714,268 coins. The official website for TENT is tent.app.

Buying and Selling TENT

TENT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

