Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) (TSE:TGZ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Shares of Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) (TSE:TGZ) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 471098 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.63.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TGZ. National Bank Financial downgraded Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$20.25 to C$28.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Eight Capital upped their price target on Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James set a C$16.50 price target on Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) from C$22.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.77.

Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) (TSE:TGZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$256.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$243.54 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teranga Gold Co. will post 1.7400001 EPS for the current year.

About Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) (TSE:TGZ)

Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. The company's flagship project is the Sabodala gold mine covering an area of 291 square kilometers mine license and 629 square kilometers exploration land package located in the Republic of Senegal.

