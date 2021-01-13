TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.25.

TRSSF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on TerrAscend in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on TerrAscend from $9.50 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Beacon Securities lifted their price objective on TerrAscend to $13.50 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Clarus Securities initiated coverage on TerrAscend in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$13.50 price objective for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRSSF traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $11.22. 573,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,149. TerrAscend has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $11.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.86.

TerrAscend Company Profile

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company provides physician consultations, patient education, and support programs. It also produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles, as well as operates retail dispensaries in California and Pennsylvania.

