Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) (TSE:TEV) Price Target Increased to C$6.50 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) (TSE:TEV) had its price objective boosted by ATB Capital from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) from C$4.25 to C$3.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) from C$3.50 to C$2.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$4.91.

Get Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) alerts:

TSE:TEV opened at C$3.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Tervita Co. has a one year low of C$1.69 and a one year high of C$7.73. The company has a market cap of C$352.89 million and a PE ratio of -2.47.

Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) (TSE:TEV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$335.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$298.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Tervita Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

About Tervita Co. (TEV.TO)

Tervita Corporation operates as a waste and environmentally focused energy service provider in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The Energy Services segment treats, recovers, and disposes fluids; provides oil terminalling and energy marketing services; processes and disposes solid materials; disposes oilfield-generated waste; offers onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production; and supplies and operates drill site processing equipment, such as solids control and drill cuttings management.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.