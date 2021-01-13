Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,165 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 1.4% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in Tesla by 400.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 164.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total transaction of $3,405,224.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,763,296.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.98, for a total value of $18,228,107.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,318,007.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 186,643 shares of company stock valued at $92,195,056. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $4.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $854.41. 32,815,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,847,242. The company’s 50 day moving average is $665.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $447.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.90 billion, a PE ratio of 2,223.96, a PEG ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.10 and a 52 week high of $884.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cfra cut Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. New Street Research cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $578.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush boosted their target price on Tesla from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.36.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

