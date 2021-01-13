Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Hits New 1-Year High at $66.99

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $66.99 and last traded at $65.90, with a volume of 368658 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.56.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TCBI. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.14.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $267.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.98 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 6.68%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.10 per share, with a total value of $43,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,972 shares in the company, valued at $515,993.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

