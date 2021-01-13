TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Shares Up 6%

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) shot up 6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.37 and last traded at $18.49. 409,853 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 343,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.45.

A number of research firms recently commented on TFFP. B. Riley began coverage on TFF Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. BidaskClub downgraded TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $410.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.42.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts anticipate that TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Randy H. Thurman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $85,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,283.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lung Therapeutics, Inc. sold 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $14,553,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,510,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,307,161 shares of company stock valued at $18,514,263 over the last ninety days. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TFFP. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $484,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

