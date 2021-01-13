TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.07

TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 205559 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$68.30.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$65.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Cowen raised their price target on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$48.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Stephens raised their price target on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$71.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$77.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$70.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.29 billion and a PE ratio of 17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.39, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$66.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$60.36.

TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) Company Profile (TSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

