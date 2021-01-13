The Andersons Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ANDE)

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 815 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,467% compared to the average daily volume of 52 call options.

Several equities analysts have commented on ANDE shares. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of The Andersons in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub upgraded The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut The Andersons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Get The Andersons alerts:

Shares of The Andersons stock opened at $24.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.40. The Andersons has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $26.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.24 million, a PE ratio of -352.29 and a beta of 0.74.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The Andersons had a positive return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Research analysts forecast that The Andersons will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in The Andersons in the third quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Andersons in the third quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 168.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of The Andersons in the third quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 584.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 61,141 shares in the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Andersons

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.