The Bank of New York Mellon (BK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 20th. Analysts expect The Bank of New York Mellon to post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect The Bank of New York Mellon to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $46.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $51.21.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BK. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.18.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.