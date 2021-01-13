The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Purchased by Pacifica Partners Inc.

Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,605 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the quarter. The Bank of Nova Scotia makes up about 1.5% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter worth $29,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $54.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.14. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $56.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $65.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.97.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.53. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.676 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.93%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $63.50 to $66.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.15.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

