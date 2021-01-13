The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Stock Price Down 1.4%

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY)’s share price was down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $61.69 and last traded at $61.69. Approximately 1,304 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 148% from the average daily volume of 526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.59.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BKGFY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Berkeley Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Berkeley Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

About The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY)

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.