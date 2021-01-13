The Blackstone Group Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $3.43 Per Share (NYSE:BX)

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for The Blackstone Group in a report issued on Sunday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $3.43 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.36.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.21.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $62.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.33. The Blackstone Group has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $65.75. The firm has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.49 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 42,425 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 997,940 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,042,365 shares of company stock worth $26,480,405 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 501.9% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 72,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,681,000 after buying an additional 60,232 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 9,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 2,190.1% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 5,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 4,884 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 203,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,206,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

