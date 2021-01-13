The Character Group plc (CCT.L) (LON:CCT) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 3 Per Share

The Character Group plc (CCT.L) (LON:CCT) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from The Character Group plc (CCT.L)’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of The Character Group plc (CCT.L) stock opened at GBX 440 ($5.75) on Wednesday. The Character Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 179.96 ($2.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 440 ($5.75). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 406.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 354.03. The company has a market capitalization of £94.07 million and a P/E ratio of 29.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.46, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Get The Character Group plc (CCT.L) alerts:

The Character Group plc (CCT.L) Company Profile

The Character Group plc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes toys, games, and gifts based on popular television, film, and digital characters in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company sells its products under the Ben & Holly's Little Kingdom, ChillFactor, Cra-Z-Art Shimmer 'n Sparkle, Doctor Who, Easy, Fireman Sam, Orbeez, Postman Pat, Teletubbies, Zombie Blast, Spare Parts, Peppa Pig, Little Live, Stretch Armstrong, Mash'ems, Games, Laser X, and Oonies brands.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for The Character Group plc (CCT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Character Group plc (CCT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.