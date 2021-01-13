The Character Group plc (CCT.L) (LON:CCT) Sets New 1-Year High at $440.00

Shares of The Character Group plc (CCT.L) (LON:CCT) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 440 ($5.75) and last traded at GBX 426 ($5.57), with a volume of 15146 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 425 ($5.55).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.46, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 406.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 354.03. The firm has a market cap of £94.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from The Character Group plc (CCT.L)’s previous dividend of $2.00. The Character Group plc (CCT.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.01%.

The Character Group plc (CCT.L) Company Profile (LON:CCT)

The Character Group plc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes toys, games, and gifts based on popular television, film, and digital characters in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company sells its products under the Ben & Holly's Little Kingdom, ChillFactor, Cra-Z-Art Shimmer 'n Sparkle, Doctor Who, Easy, Fireman Sam, Orbeez, Postman Pat, Teletubbies, Zombie Blast, Spare Parts, Peppa Pig, Little Live, Stretch Armstrong, Mash'ems, Games, Laser X, and Oonies brands.

