The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) EVP Bernard J. Clark Sells 29,976 Shares

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,798,859.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

The Charles Schwab stock opened at $61.20 on Wednesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $62.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $114.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.32 and its 200 day moving average is $40.88.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 18.2% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,895,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,916,000 after buying an additional 445,148 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 445,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,139,000 after purchasing an additional 16,775 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 2.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,960,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,717,000 after purchasing an additional 119,331 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 7.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Charles Schwab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Argus upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.54.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.