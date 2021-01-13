The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.38.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wedbush upgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

CAKE stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.38. 34,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,134. The Cheesecake Factory has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.18. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $517.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 63.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 126,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 16,622 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,285,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,230,000 after acquiring an additional 253,540 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 91.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 119,729 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 57,142 shares during the period. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

