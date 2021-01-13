The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Receives $31.38 Average Target Price from Brokerages

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.38.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub cut The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 129,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 63.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 41.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Cheesecake Factory stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.38. The stock had a trading volume of 34,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,134. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.41. The Cheesecake Factory has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $517.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.97 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The Cheesecake Factory’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

