The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($1.22) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Oppenheimer decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for The Cheesecake Factory in a report released on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of ($1.22) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.06). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.18. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $517.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CAKE has been the subject of several other reports. Argus raised The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wedbush raised The Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Stephens raised The Cheesecake Factory from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The Cheesecake Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.74.

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $39.56 on Monday. The Cheesecake Factory has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -29.09, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 126,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 16,622 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,285,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,230,000 after purchasing an additional 253,540 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 119,729 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 57,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

