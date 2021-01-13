The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) versus Kona Grill (OTCMKTS:KONAQ) Critical Analysis

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) and Kona Grill (OTCMKTS:KONAQ) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

The Cheesecake Factory has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kona Grill has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares The Cheesecake Factory and Kona Grill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Cheesecake Factory -1.89% -8.77% -1.30% Kona Grill N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.1% of The Cheesecake Factory shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of The Cheesecake Factory shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.5% of Kona Grill shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Cheesecake Factory and Kona Grill’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Cheesecake Factory $2.48 billion 0.73 $127.29 million $2.61 15.16 Kona Grill $156.94 million 0.00 -$31.97 million N/A N/A

The Cheesecake Factory has higher revenue and earnings than Kona Grill.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for The Cheesecake Factory and Kona Grill, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Cheesecake Factory 4 9 7 0 2.15 Kona Grill 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Cheesecake Factory currently has a consensus target price of $31.74, indicating a potential downside of 19.78%. Given The Cheesecake Factory’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe The Cheesecake Factory is more favorable than Kona Grill.

Summary

The Cheesecake Factory beats Kona Grill on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally. The company also operated two bakery facilities that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for international licensees, third-party bakery customers, retailers, and distributors. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Calabasas, California.

Kona Grill Company Profile

Kona Grill, Inc. owns and operates upscale casual restaurants under the Kona Grill brand name. As of April 30, 2019, it operated 27 full-service restaurants in the United States. On April 30, 2019, Kona Grill, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The company is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

