The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $220.53.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of The Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get The Clorox alerts:

The Clorox stock opened at $194.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The Clorox has a 1-year low of $153.35 and a 1-year high of $239.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $201.18 and its 200 day moving average is $213.83.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The Clorox’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Clorox will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.33%.

In related news, SVP William S. Bailey sold 15,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.47, for a total transaction of $3,211,271.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,084.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 1,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total transaction of $298,903.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,417.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 473,319 shares of company stock valued at $95,666,491. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of The Clorox during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in The Clorox by 57.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.