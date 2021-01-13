The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Holdings Lifted by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,004,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,247 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola comprises about 2.1% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $55,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.41.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.16. The stock had a trading volume of 17,772,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,033,625. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.95. The company has a market cap of $215.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.57.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $10,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,803,325.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $4,975,000.00. Insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,264,000 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

