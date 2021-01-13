The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $348.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of The Cooper Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

COO traded up $20.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $378.82. 6,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 77.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $349.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $326.24. The Cooper Companies has a 1-year low of $236.68 and a 1-year high of $371.59.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $681.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.32 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. The Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.62%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,718 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,823 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 23.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 703 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the second quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 13.1% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,646 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

