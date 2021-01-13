The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Hits New 12-Month High at $376.27

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $376.27 and last traded at $373.43, with a volume of 4855 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $358.01.

Several analysts have issued reports on COO shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of The Cooper Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.85.

The firm has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 77.64, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $349.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $326.24.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $681.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.32 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 47.8% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,329,227 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $785,229,000 after purchasing an additional 753,466 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 59.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 608,199 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $205,036,000 after purchasing an additional 225,611 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 540,935 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $182,360,000 after buying an additional 9,075 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 9.3% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 469,886 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $158,408,000 after buying an additional 39,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 221.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 362,045 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $122,043,000 after buying an additional 249,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

