The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) Raises Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.2132 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th. This is a boost from The Cushing Renaissance Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

Shares of SZC stock opened at $39.80 on Wednesday. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a 52 week low of $12.96 and a 52 week high of $55.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.64.

About The Cushing Renaissance Fund

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

