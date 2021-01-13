The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) Short Interest Update

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 69.0% from the December 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 183.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 22,261 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $839,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $752,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $503,000. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 13,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE SZC traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,710. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.64. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a 1 year low of $12.96 and a 1 year high of $55.44.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.2132 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th. This is a boost from The Cushing Renaissance Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%.

About The Cushing Renaissance Fund

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

