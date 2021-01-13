The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.60.

DSGX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of DSGX traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,662. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.21 and a 200 day moving average of $56.09. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.12 and a beta of 1.20. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1 year low of $24.35 and a 1 year high of $63.11.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.10 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter worth $111,000. Colony Group LLC increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 35.6% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter worth $317,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.

