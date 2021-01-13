The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $66.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Descartes Systems Group Inc. a leading provider of software-as-a-service logistics solutions. It is delivering results across the globe today for organizations that operate logistics-intensive businesses. Descartes’ logistics management solutions combine a multi-modal network, the Descartes Global Logistics Network, with component-based ‘nano’ sized applications to provide messaging services between logistics trading partners, book-to-bill services for contract carriers and private fleet management services for organizations of all sizes. These solutions and services help Descartes’ customers reduce administrative costs, billing cycles, fleet size, contract carrier costs, and mileage driven and improve pick up and delivery reliability. Descartes Systems Group Inc. is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Stephens raised The Descartes Systems Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.60.

Shares of DSGX stock opened at $58.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 110.12 and a beta of 1.20. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1 year low of $24.35 and a 1 year high of $63.11.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.10 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 13.64%. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGX. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the third quarter worth about $36,910,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 225.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 719,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,056,000 after buying an additional 498,089 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the third quarter valued at about $18,824,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 164.7% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 376,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,429,000 after buying an additional 234,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,968,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,144,000 after buying an additional 126,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.

