The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) Trading Up 5.1%

The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) was up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.76 and last traded at $13.69. Approximately 832,860 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,212,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.02.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on XONE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of The ExOne in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of The ExOne from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.06. The company has a market capitalization of $263.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 2.39.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The ExOne had a negative net margin of 27.37% and a negative return on equity of 31.00%. The company had revenue of $17.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.70 million. On average, analysts expect that The ExOne Company will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The ExOne news, Director John Irvin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $135,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $163,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of The ExOne by 472.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in shares of The ExOne by 316.0% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The ExOne in the second quarter worth about $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of The ExOne by 92.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The ExOne in the second quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

