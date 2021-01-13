The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GPS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Gap from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Gap from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub cut The Gap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Gap from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Gap from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

In related news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 20,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $444,665.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,058.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in The Gap by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 19,219 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of The Gap by 19.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 81,329 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 13,097 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of The Gap by 0.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 364,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of The Gap by 26.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,025 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Gap by 182.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 43,584 shares during the period. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GPS opened at $23.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The Gap has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $26.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.96.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.07). The Gap had a negative return on equity of 24.81% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Gap will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

