The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $21.21 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) – Piper Sandler increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now anticipates that the investment management company will post earnings of $21.21 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $20.04. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $7.82 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $6.90 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $29.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $7.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $8.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $32.64 EPS.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $267.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.67.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $302.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $103.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.58. The Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $130.85 and a one year high of $303.98.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.79 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 4,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.