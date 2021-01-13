The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers The a2 Milk (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The a2 Milk (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:ACOPF opened at $8.21 on Tuesday. The a2 Milk has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $14.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.25.

The a2 Milk Company Profile

The a2 Milk Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, sells A2 protein type branded milk and related products in Australia, New Zealand, China, other Asian countries, and the United States. The company offers fresh milk under the a2 Milk brand; and infant formula under the a2 Platinum brand. The company was formerly known as A2 Corporation Limited and changed its name to The a2 Milk Company Limited in April 2014.

