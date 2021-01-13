The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Price Target Raised to $41.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Hain Celestial Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.42.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Shares of HAIN stock opened at $40.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.54 and a beta of 0.89. The Hain Celestial Group has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $41.11.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $498.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.59 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 125,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 5.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

Featured Article: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.