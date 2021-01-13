The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Cottage Street Advisors LLC

Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,514 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up about 3.9% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $4,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the third quarter worth $34,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $45,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 201.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 34.0% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 63.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE HD opened at $276.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $268.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.69. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $292.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub lowered The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Oppenheimer lowered The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $320.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine lowered The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.71.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

