The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Receives $47.29 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.29.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LSXMA. Barclays upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. CSFB upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.99 and a beta of 1.27. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $22.54 and a one year high of $51.11.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 3.34%.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 349,584 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total transaction of $13,675,726.08. Also, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 65,935 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $2,737,621.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,958,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2,688.7% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 2,137,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 9.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,227,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,729,000 after buying an additional 103,715 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter valued at $10,268,000. Finally, Isomer Partners LP lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. Isomer Partners LP now owns 450,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,926,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

