The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Upgraded to Overweight at Barclays

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm presently has a $55.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $39.00. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LSXMA. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. CSFB upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.29.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $41.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $22.54 and a one year high of $51.11. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 57.99 and a beta of 1.27.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 349,584 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total value of $13,675,726.08. Also, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 65,935 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $2,737,621.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,958,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2,688.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137,500 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter worth $10,268,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 529.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 305,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,186,000 after acquiring an additional 256,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 428,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,807,000 after acquiring an additional 127,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

Read More: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.