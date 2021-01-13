The North West Company Inc. (NWC.TO) (TSE:NWC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Shares of The North West Company Inc. (NWC.TO) (TSE:NWC) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 169813 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$33.24.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on The North West Company Inc. (NWC.TO) from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The North West Company Inc. (NWC.TO) from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The North West Company Inc. (NWC.TO) from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

Get The North West Company Inc. (NWC.TO) alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$33.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$32.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The North West Company Inc. (NWC.TO) (TSE:NWC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$552.98 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that The North West Company Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other The North West Company Inc. (NWC.TO) news, Director Sanford Riley sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.72, for a total transaction of C$201,376.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at C$145,824.

About The North West Company Inc. (NWC.TO) (TSE:NWC)

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 117 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 44 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 22 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; 1 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company Fur Marketing outlet that offers wild furs, handicrafts, and authentic Canadian heritage products.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for The North West Company Inc. (NWC.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The North West Company Inc. (NWC.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.