The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Declares $0.79 Quarterly Dividend

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.7907 per share on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%.

The Procter & Gamble has raised its dividend payment by 13.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 57 years.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $137.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.84. The Procter & Gamble has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The company has a market capitalization of $339.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $14,271,143.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,491,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total value of $42,094,714.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 663,635 shares of company stock valued at $93,052,467. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.08.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.