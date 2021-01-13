The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.0% during the third quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.69.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $14,271,143.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at $10,491,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total transaction of $42,094,714.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 663,635 shares of company stock worth $93,052,467. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock opened at $137.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.84. The firm has a market cap of $339.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.