The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lowered its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,501 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,115,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,785 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Progressive during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of The Progressive by 7,383.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 14,767 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in The Progressive by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in The Progressive by 279.8% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 20,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PGR. Barclays started coverage on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.07.

NYSE PGR opened at $95.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $55.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.09. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $62.18 and a 1-year high of $102.05.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 12.13%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.45%.

In other The Progressive news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $256,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,667,255. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 3,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $317,414.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,018 shares of company stock valued at $6,310,828. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

