The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) CAO Steve Ming Lo Sells 13,382 Shares

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 13,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $318,357.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,555.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of REAL stock traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $25.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,626,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,158,320. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 3.62. The RealReal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $26.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.67.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.50 million. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 38.60% and a negative net margin of 40.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The RealReal, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of The RealReal by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,062,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,281,000 after buying an additional 2,207,687 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The RealReal by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,439,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,236,000 after purchasing an additional 734,410 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in The RealReal by 139.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,995,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,647 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in The RealReal by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,774,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,200,000 after purchasing an additional 20,229 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in The RealReal by 3,609.9% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 2,745,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on The RealReal in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The RealReal from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The RealReal from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on The RealReal in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered The RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.44.

The RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

