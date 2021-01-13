The Scottish Investment Trust PLC (SCIN.L) (LON:SCIN) Increases Dividend to GBX 6.10 Per Share

The Scottish Investment Trust PLC (SCIN.L) (LON:SCIN) declared a dividend on Monday, December 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.10 ($0.08) per share on Friday, February 12th. This represents a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from The Scottish Investment Trust PLC (SCIN.L)’s previous dividend of $5.70. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

The Scottish Investment Trust PLC (SCIN.L) stock opened at GBX 709.80 ($9.27) on Wednesday. The Scottish Investment Trust PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 550 ($7.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 840 ($10.97). The company has a current ratio of 31.66, a quick ratio of 31.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 707.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 722.16. The company has a market cap of £507.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04.

About The Scottish Investment Trust PLC (SCIN.L)

The Scottish Investment Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. It employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach. The Scottish Investment Trust PLC was founded in 1887 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

