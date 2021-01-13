The Simply Good Foods Company Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share (NASDAQ:SMPL)

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Simply Good Foods in a research note issued on Thursday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities analyst E. Larson now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.20. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for The Simply Good Foods’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

SMPL has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Shares of The Simply Good Foods stock opened at $28.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Simply Good Foods has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $32.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.70 and a beta of 0.78.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $231.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.65 million. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS.

In other The Simply Good Foods news, Director Robert G. Montgomery acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $37,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,458.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in The Simply Good Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in The Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in The Simply Good Foods by 30.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 79.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

